Bale e Ramsey convocati per l’Europeo

Tra le squadre nel girone dell’Italia il Galles e di sicuro quello che spaventa di più

Di Fabrizio Menditti

Oggi il Galles ha diramato la lista dei 28 calciatori che potrebbero essere presenti  nel europeo, tra i convocati spiccato Bale e Ramsey.
Questa la lista completa:

Portieri:

Wayne Hennessey , Danny Ward ,Adam Davies

Difensori:

James Lawrence , Ben Davies , Joe Rodon , Chris Mepham , Chris Gunter , Rhys Norrington-Davies , Neco Williams , Tom Lockyer
Centrocampisti:

Joe Allen , Joe Morrell , Ethan Ampadu , Matthew Smith , Jonny Williams , Aaron Ramsey , Dylan Levitt , Rubin Colwill , George Thomas

Attacanti:

Kieffer Moore , Harry Wilson Gareth Bale , David Brooks , Tyler Roberts , Tom Lawrence , Rabbi Matondo , Mark Harris .

