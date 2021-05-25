Bale e Ramsey convocati per l’Europeo

Oggi il Galles ha diramato la lista dei 28 calciatori che potrebbero essere presenti nel europeo, tra i convocati spiccato Bale e Ramsey.
Questa la lista completa:
Portieri:
Wayne Hennessey , Danny Ward ,Adam Davies
Difensori:
James Lawrence , Ben Davies , Joe Rodon , Chris Mepham , Chris Gunter , Rhys Norrington-Davies , Neco Williams , Tom Lockyer
Centrocampisti:
Joe Allen , Joe Morrell , Ethan Ampadu , Matthew Smith , Jonny Williams , Aaron Ramsey , Dylan Levitt , Rubin Colwill , George Thomas
Attacanti:
Kieffer Moore , Harry Wilson Gareth Bale , David Brooks , Tyler Roberts , Tom Lawrence , Rabbi Matondo , Mark Harris .